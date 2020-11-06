David Sorkin Sells 100,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE KKR opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

