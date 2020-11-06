trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $1.60

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $2.00 to $1.60 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

