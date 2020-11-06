Bancorporation National Zions Sells 14,854 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 14,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $964,470.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,946,870.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,086 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $995,977.72.

On Monday, October 26th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $683,600.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $693,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,722 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $1,295,000.74.

On Monday, October 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 7,086 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $490,563.78.

On Thursday, October 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 14,600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $989,588.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $680,200.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $137,000.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,040 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $75,587.20.

AGM opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

