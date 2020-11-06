Frederic B. Luddy Sells 1,658 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $531.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $533.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.45, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

