Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Eaton stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $111.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Eaton by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Eaton by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

