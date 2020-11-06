FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -428.51, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.