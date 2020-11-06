FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -428.51, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
