FY2023 EPS Estimates for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telephone and Data Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

TDS opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Earnings History and Estimates for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

David Sorkin Sells 100,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. Stock
David Sorkin Sells 100,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. Stock
trivago PT Lowered to $1.60
trivago PT Lowered to $1.60
Bancorporation National Zions Sells 14,854 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Stock
Bancorporation National Zions Sells 14,854 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Stock
Frederic B. Luddy Sells 1,658 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. Stock
Frederic B. Luddy Sells 1,658 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. Stock
Eaton Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Eaton Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Credit Suisse Group
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Decreased by Analyst
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Decreased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report