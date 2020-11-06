FY2023 EPS Estimates for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Decreased by Analyst

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telephone and Data Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

TDS opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

