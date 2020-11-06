Credit Suisse Group Increases Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $80.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.
SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.
Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. Sysco has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.
In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sysco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,114,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 191,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 81,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
