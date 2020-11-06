Credit Suisse Group Increases Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $80.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. Sysco has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sysco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,114,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 191,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 81,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

