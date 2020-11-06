Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.29 ($4.41).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 284.90 ($3.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 284.44. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

