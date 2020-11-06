Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

XNCR stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xencor by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xencor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,990,000 after buying an additional 123,052 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

