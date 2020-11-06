Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 37.27 ($0.49).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 577,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Insiders bought 1,078,678 shares of company stock valued at $27,893,488 over the last three months.

LLOY stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.20. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

