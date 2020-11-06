Piper Sandler Weighs in on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HALO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

HALO opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,893,493 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.4% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 533,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $345,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

