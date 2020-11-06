Analysts Issue Forecasts for JMP Group LLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of JMP Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for JMP Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $2.45 on Thursday. JMP Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%.

In other JMP Group news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

