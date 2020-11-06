FY2020 EPS Estimates for Meridian Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Meridian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.80.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Meridian from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meridian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Meridian has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $109.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meridian by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Meridian during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Meridian by 1,036.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Meridian during the first quarter valued at $141,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.