FY2020 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for JELD-WEN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JELD. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

