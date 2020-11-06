FY2020 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:JELD)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for JELD-WEN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JELD. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Earnings History and Estimates for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bank’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bank’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Greenhill & Co., Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Greenhill & Co., Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Brokers Set Expectations for The First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for The First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Frank’s International
Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Frank’s International
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fluent, Inc. Lifted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fluent, Inc. Lifted by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report