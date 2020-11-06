Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

NERV opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $142.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.50. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

