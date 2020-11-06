Research Analysts Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,900,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,893,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

