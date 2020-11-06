JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

NYSE:JELD opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.