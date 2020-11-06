FY2020 EPS Estimates for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novan stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 284.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Novan worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.