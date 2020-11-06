FY2020 EPS Estimates for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Lifted by DA Davidson

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J2 Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.86. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.77.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 63,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

