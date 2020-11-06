FY2020 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.45. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPM opened at $104.35 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

