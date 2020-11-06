Brokers Set Expectations for Noble Midstream Partners LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noble Midstream Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%.

NBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

NBLX opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBLX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.