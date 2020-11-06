FY2020 EPS Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. Boosted by G.Research (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Research analysts at G.Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.73.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,389,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

