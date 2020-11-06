FY2020 EPS Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. Boosted by G.Research (NYSE:MTX)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Research analysts at G.Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.73.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,389,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Issue Forecasts for JMP Group LLC’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for JMP Group LLC’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Meridian Co. Increased by Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Meridian Co. Increased by Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti
FY2020 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report