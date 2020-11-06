Brokers Offer Predictions for Nomad Foods Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

NOMD stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,518,000 after buying an additional 2,486,242 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after buying an additional 48,144 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 914,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,288,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 726,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.