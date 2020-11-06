Financial Survey: ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) versus Exlites Holdings International (NASDAQ:EXHI)

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ADTRAN and Exlites Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN -14.37% -3.33% -2.33% Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A

ADTRAN has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of ADTRAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ADTRAN and Exlites Holdings International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN 0 1 4 0 2.80 Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADTRAN presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given ADTRAN’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADTRAN and Exlites Holdings International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN $530.06 million 1.17 -$52.98 million ($0.01) -1,288.00 Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exlites Holdings International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADTRAN.

Summary

Exlites Holdings International beats ADTRAN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services. The company also provides broadband customer premise solutions and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential gateway products and accessories; Wi-Fi access points; ethernet switches for multi-gigabit local area networking; SmartOS software licensing for residential and enterprise gateway, and Wi-Fi devices; cloud-based SaaS management platforms; Wi-Fi-enabled residential gateway products and accessories; access points and virtual wireless local area networks for business-class Wi-Fi and management; and pre-sale and post-sale technical support. In addition, it offers planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, installation, and commissioning services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; and high-bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies to deliver business and residential services. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

