Reviewing Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) & fuboTV (NASDAQ:FUBO)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Gaia has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gaia and fuboTV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $53.98 million 3.77 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -10.73 fuboTV $4.27 million 164.04 -$34.36 million N/A N/A

Gaia has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gaia and fuboTV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 2 0 3.00 fuboTV 0 0 5 0 3.00

Gaia currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.31%. fuboTV has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Gaia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than fuboTV.

Profitability

This table compares Gaia and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia -22.13% -19.15% -12.39% fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Gaia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc. focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

