Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $84,491,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $20,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 46.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,837,000 after buying an additional 162,504 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,843,000 after buying an additional 130,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,510,000 after buying an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

