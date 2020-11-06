Comparing American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Veracyte (NYSE:VCYT)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Veracyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -1.39% -0.83% -0.48% Veracyte -27.49% -13.35% -11.68%

8.8% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Veracyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veracyte has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Veracyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.52 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Veracyte $120.37 million 20.21 -$12.60 million ($0.27) -155.59

American Shared Hospital Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veracyte.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and Veracyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Veracyte 1 0 5 0 2.67

Veracyte has a consensus target price of $39.40, indicating a potential downside of 6.21%. Given Veracyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veracyte is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Veracyte on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence. It sells its products through product specialists, account managers, and medical science specialists. Veracyte, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation and the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson to advance the development and commercialization of novel diagnostic tests to detect lung cancer at its earliest stages; a research collaboration with Loxo Oncology for the development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers; and a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

