Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 351.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares during the period.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

