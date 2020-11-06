Reviewing WEX (NYSE:WEX) & Green Street Capital (NYSE:JAGR)

WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 7.47% 16.87% 3.98% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

This table compares WEX and Green Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.72 billion 3.61 $99.01 million $8.34 16.90 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Volatility and Risk

WEX has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WEX and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 9 6 0 2.40 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

WEX currently has a consensus target price of $186.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.30%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WEX beats Green Street Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services, as well as offers ClearView analytics platform, a Web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers and SmartHub mobile application for business managers to access their account information. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

