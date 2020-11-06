Comparing UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) & Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 2.61% 2.01% 0.52% Virtu Financial 14.76% 48.31% 6.94%

This table compares UP Fintech and Virtu Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 10.68 -$6.59 million N/A N/A Virtu Financial $1.53 billion 2.77 -$58.60 million $0.61 35.97

UP Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virtu Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UP Fintech and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 0 6 4 0 2.40

Virtu Financial has a consensus price target of $25.35, indicating a potential upside of 15.54%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than UP Fintech.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, fixed income, currencies, and commodities to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

