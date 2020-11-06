Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NASDAQ:TCI) Head to Head Contrast

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.43 -$8.04 million N/A N/A Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.97 million 4.37 -$26.92 million N/A N/A

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -5.20% N/A -0.67% Transcontinental Realty Investors -30.19% -2.56% -1.06%

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

