Head-To-Head Comparison: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) & Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Vulcan Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65% Vulcan Materials 12.60% 11.46% 5.97%

This table compares Energy Fuels and Vulcan Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $5.86 million 34.72 -$37.98 million ($0.40) -4.05 Vulcan Materials $4.93 billion 3.69 $617.66 million $4.70 29.25

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vulcan Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vulcan Materials has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Energy Fuels and Vulcan Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Vulcan Materials 0 10 7 0 2.41

Vulcan Materials has a consensus target price of $136.06, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Vulcan Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vulcan Materials is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Energy Fuels on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

