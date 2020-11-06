Head-To-Head Contrast: Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) versus Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) and Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Planet Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Planet Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lamb Weston and Planet Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamb Weston 9.24% 130.91% 8.61% Planet Green 73.02% -30.50% -24.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lamb Weston and Planet Green’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamb Weston $3.79 billion 2.61 $365.90 million $2.50 27.10 Planet Green $4.11 million 5.12 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Lamb Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Green.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lamb Weston and Planet Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamb Weston 0 4 1 0 2.20 Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lamb Weston currently has a consensus price target of $58.40, indicating a potential downside of 13.81%. Given Lamb Weston’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lamb Weston is more favorable than Planet Green.

Risk and Volatility

Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Green has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamb Weston beats Planet Green on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers' own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

