Contrasting Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) & Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:EGO)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Paradigm Oil and Gas alerts:

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.1% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold $617.80 million 4.03 $80.59 million $0.04 356.50

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 1 3 3 0 2.29

Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential downside of 4.45%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold 18.40% 3.79% 2.79%

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It operates five mines: Kisladag and Efemcukuru located in western Turkey, Lamaque in Canada, and Olympias and Stratoni located in northern Greece. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.