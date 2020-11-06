Analyzing Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) & The Rowe Companies (NASDAQ:ROWC)

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) and The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Kimball International has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Rowe Companies has a beta of -29.67, suggesting that its stock price is 3,067% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kimball International and The Rowe Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International 5.64% 20.36% 12.49% The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kimball International and The Rowe Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Rowe Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Kimball International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimball International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of The Rowe Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimball International and The Rowe Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International $727.86 million 0.52 $41.05 million N/A N/A The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimball International has higher revenue and earnings than The Rowe Companies.

Summary

Kimball International beats The Rowe Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, the company offers patient/exam room and lounge seating, and casegoods for the healthcare market. It markets and sells its products through sales representatives, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses to end users. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

About The Rowe Companies

The Rowe Companies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries manufactures and markets home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Home Furnishings and Retail Home Furnishings. The Wholesale Home Furnishings segment designs and manufactures upholstered furniture, including sofas, loveseats, benches, ottomans and chairs, occasional chairs, and sleep sofas covered with fabric, as well as finished leather accent pieces, such as chairs, benches, and ottomans. The Retail Home Furnishings segment offers upholstered furniture, leather furniture, case goods, dining sets, rugs, and home accessories through company-owned stores, catalog, and Internet. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was formerly known as Rowe Furniture Corporation and changed its name to The Rowe Companies, Inc. in March 1999. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in McLean, Virginia. On September 18, 2006, The Rowe Companies, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation October 25, 2007.

