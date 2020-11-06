Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

