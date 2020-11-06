Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. MKM Partners cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 383,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $84,284.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,012.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 271,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $62,346.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,148,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,307. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

