MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $2,725,337. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,961,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 239,138 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX opened at $21.00 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

