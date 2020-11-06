Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

