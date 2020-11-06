Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 982,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.