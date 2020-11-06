Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Entergy by 27,001.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,127 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 473,603 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,870.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 287,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 272,595 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $25,516,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $106.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

