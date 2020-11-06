TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,692,000 after purchasing an additional 353,179 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 99,227 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

