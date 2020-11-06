Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 351,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $225.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $229.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

