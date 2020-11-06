Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $337,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $1,589,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,184,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,810,759.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,642 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

