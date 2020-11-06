Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

CTSH stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 204,753 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 162,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,940 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

