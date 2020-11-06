Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

EVK stock opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries AG has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.10.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

