Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.90 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.90 ($15.18) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.96 ($12.90).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.36 ($11.01) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.71.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

