Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.90 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.90 ($15.18) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.96 ($12.90).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.36 ($11.01) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.71.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

