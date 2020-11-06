Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.19 ($66.10).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock opened at €60.16 ($70.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.23. Brenntag AG has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag AG (BNR.F)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

