Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.19 ($66.10).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock opened at €60.16 ($70.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.23. Brenntag AG has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.