Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.19 ($66.10).

Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock opened at €60.16 ($70.78) on Wednesday. Brenntag AG has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.23.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

