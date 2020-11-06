Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.19 ($66.10).

Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock opened at €60.16 ($70.78) on Wednesday. Brenntag AG has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.23.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

